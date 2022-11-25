ATOR advised to buy tickets to the UAE through tour operators

Experts from the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) suggested to Russians a way to save money on flights to the UAE in winter. This is reported on website organizations.

According to experts, tour operators currently estimate the number of flights to the popular Arab country as sufficient for tourist demand. However, during the winter holidays, many companies will increase the number of seats taken at block rates.

The cost of tickets for block fares is fixed and in the absolute majority of cases is significantly lower than tickets from direct sale, and therefore it is beneficial for tourists to purchase travel documents through tour operators, ATOR advised. For example, now you can buy tickets to UAE resorts at a price of 30 to 40 thousand rubles.

Market participants note that the cost of tickets depends on the specific carrier: currently, Air Arabia, which flies to both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, offers the lowest prices for vacationers.

“Dubai traditionally holds the first place in terms of demand. However, tourists have “tasted” other, more distant emirates, such as Fujairah, Ras al-Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, where you can have a good and high-quality rest while spending less money, the Russian Express company said. – Recently, tourists are increasingly combining several separate emirates in one tour. For example, they book three or four nights in Dubai, and then go to the sea in Ras al-Khaimah or Fujairah.”

Earlier in November, it was reported that Russian tourists began to massively book tours to the UAE – tour operators recorded an increase in sales of tours up to 40 percent. One of the main reasons for the sharp increase in demand, Oleg Kozyrev, marketing director of Travelata.ru, calls the abolition by the country’s authorities of almost all covid restrictions on entry for tourists.