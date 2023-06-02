Russians face fines for improper handling of organic fertilizers and manure

With the onset of the summer season, the Russians were once again reminded of what punishment they can expect for improper handling of organic fertilizers, in particular, manure. The corresponding law was adopted in the winter, but now it has become even more relevant, indicates Mordovmedia.

For improper storage, processing, transportation and sale of organic fertilizer, officials will be fined 30-40 thousand rubles, and the company – 250-350 thousand. For repeated violations, fines can increase up to 450 thousand rubles.

Enterprises face a fine if they harvest manure without sites specially equipped for this. Also, you can not drain manure near rivers and fertilize the soil near houses. As for summer residents, they face a fine if local governments fix the real damage that was caused to the soil.

Earlier in Russia, it was proposed to introduce a tax on breeding animals in the country for those who want to make money on the sale of agricultural products. This proposal was made by a State Duma deputy, chairman of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region Nikita Chaplin. He noted that it is possible to grow chickens, goats and other livestock in the country for himself. However, you will have to comply with the requirements – do not interfere with the neighbors and eliminate the smell and waste in a timely manner.