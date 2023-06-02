Rammstein Allegations | German public radio: New accusations against soloist Till Lindemann

Several German women describe to the public broadcasting company NDR and the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung how, according to their own words, they have been recruited to have sex with Till Lindemann. Neither Lindemann nor the company responded to the media regarding the accusations.

Helsinki In the past few weeks, serious accusations have been made against Rammstein, who recently performed in two sold-out concerts at the Olympic Stadium.

The thread started when a woman was at a German metal band’s gig accused the band on social media for getting drugged at the follow-up party of the first gig of the band’s European tour in Vilnius, Lithuania. The band itself is denied publicly claims.

Lithuanian police heard an Irish woman on Tuesday of the accusations made by him.

Germany’s of the public broadcasting company by several women have introduced new band soloists Till Lindemann accusations against

The women describe to the public broadcasting company NDR and the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung how, in their own words, they have been recruited to have sex with the singer.

Two women also reported sexual acts to which they had not given their consent. As proof, the German media have seen photos and screenshots of Whatsapp messages.

NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung have not received answers to the accusations from the band.

HS interviewed a Finnish woman earlier this weekwho has participated several times in Rammstein’s after party, the first time in 2010.

The woman told HS that there was “definitely” sex at the previous parties she had seen, but no drugging or other abuses.

Interviewing HS among the influential people in the music industry, the long-time director of the Tavastia club Juhani Merimaa stated that the style represented by the Rammstein band to attract fans to the follow-up party and the so-called zero row right in front of the stage “doesn’t sound like today”.