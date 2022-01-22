A resident of Moscow advertised in Facebook-Airport/Sokol Da Neighborhood group about finding a housekeeper to clean the apartment. The text of the announcement angered netizens.

“Neighbors, no one can advise a Filipina to clean the apartment? I need it twice a week, ”the message says. Some Russians saw in this text a manifestation of nationalism, and also asked how female workers from the Philippines differ from Russian ones. In the comments, they were explained that the Filipinos work according to European standards and quickly cope with their duties.

“I wonder if this is a manifestation of nationalism or not?” They don’t sit on the ear and are nimble, like electric brooms until lights out, ”the users commented.

Earlier, Muscovites were surprised by the announcement of a traveler looking for his love.