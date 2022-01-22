CDU support for the autumn election remained at an all-time low, after which then-party leader Armin Laschet announced his resignation.

In Germany the Christian Democratic CDU elected new chairman on Saturday as expected Friedrich Merzin.

Merz garnered overwhelming support already in a party vote in the party late last year, in which more than 250,000 party members, or about two-thirds of all members, cast their ballots. Merz garnered an overwhelming 62 percent vote vote in the membership vote as the nearest challenger Norbert Röttgen collected 25 percent of the vote.

At a virtual party meeting on Saturday, 95 percent of the 980 party convention representatives backed Merz.

“We have to be a strong opposition,” Merz said.

He also called on the Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholzia take a tougher line on Russia’s goals in Ukraine.

A challenger who has been overshadowed by Merkel for years

The former the Chancellor Angela Merkelin the party went to last fall’s election under Armin Laschet. The party’s support remained at a historically low level, after which Laschet, who had led the CDU for less than a year, announced his withdrawal from the top ball.

Today, Merz, 66, sought to lead the CDU for the first time in the early 2000s. At the time, however, she was overshadowed by Angela Merkel.

Merz is Merkel’s longtime opponent. Their rivalry dates back twenty years, when Merkel removed Merz from the chairmanship of the CDU parliamentary group. Merz sat in the German Bundestag from 1994 to 2009. He was a Member of the European Parliament from 1989 to 1994.

During Merkel’s 16-year term as Chancellor, Merz also gained experience outside of politics and amassed millions in the corporate world as a government professional and lawyer.

Under Merz’s leadership, the CDU is expected to break out of Merkel’s middle ground and turn politically stronger to the right.

“The CDU needs to step out of the shadow of Angela Merkel,” Merz declared last year during the presidency.