Head of the Union of Summer Residents Chaplin: mulching will help save plantings from the heat

Watering in the morning and evening will help the plants retain moisture during the July heat, said State Duma deputy, chairman of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region Nikita Chaplin. Ways to save plantings from the heat named in a conversation with NEWS.ru.

According to Chaplin, the sun is not as active in the morning and evening, and watering at this time of day will help avoid burns and evaporation of moisture. Such watering is especially important for crops with a shallow root system – fresh crops and young seedlings. “Secondly, mulching the soil will help retain moisture and reduce its evaporation. Use organic or inorganic materials: straw, compost, tree bark or special covering materials,” said the head of the Union of Summer Residents, adding that mulch also helps reduce soil temperature, which has a beneficial effect on the root system of plants.

Plants, especially shade-loving and young ones, can be protected with temporary awnings or shade nets that do not interfere with air circulation, Chaplin added. In hot weather, plants become exhausted faster, so he recommended not to forget about additional feeding with complex fertilizers containing potassium and phosphorus.

Another way to protect plants from heat, the specialist said, is to create companion plantings: tall plants can shade low-growing crops. Chaplin recommended getting rid of weeds in advance. “Regular weeding will help keep your beds healthy and reduce the impact of heat. Inspect your plants. Heat increases the risk of spreading pests and diseases,” he said.

