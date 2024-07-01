Although PlayStation Network is one of the most important services in the gaming community, Sony’s platform is not always the best. Today, July 1, problems have been reported worldwide, which has left users without the opportunity to access all the benefits that PlayStation Network provides.

According to Sony’s website, it all started at 8:46 AM (Mexico City time) on July 1. In this way, PlayStation Store, online play, streaming and social media management are not working properly at this time. Although the Japanese company has indicated that they are already working to solve this problem, at the moment it is unknown when everything will return to normal.

Since then, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media. Let us remember that these inconveniences are only temporary, so it is likely that in the next few hours this will already have a solution. However, nothing rules out the possibility that this inconvenience may have some type of impact in the future. On related topics, physical media could disappear from PlayStation. Likewise, the Pulse Elite arrive in Mexico.

Author’s Note:

This is a real shame. Many depend on PlayStation Network. While the problem may not sound that big, since many are working or in school, if this is not resolved in the afternoon, then we could see a much more negative opinion from the general public.

Via: VGC