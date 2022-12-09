Romir: over half of Russians want to spend no more than 5 thousand rubles on the New Year’s table

More than half of the Russians were not ready to spend more than 5 thousand rubles on the New Year’s table, and every third declared their intention to meet the amount of up to 10 thousand. This is evidenced by the results of the analysis of the research holding “Romir”, writes RIA News.

The study revealed that 59 percent of Russians intend to limit their budget for a gala dinner to 5,000 rubles. Only 8 percent of respondents declared their readiness to allocate an amount from 10 to 15 thousand rubles. It is noted that only 3 percent of Russians plan to spend more than 15 thousand rubles on the organization of the New Year’s table.

In addition, among those who decided to spend the most modest amount, young people predominate – 73 percent of those who voted for the “up to 5 thousand rubles” option. The category of people willing to spend more than 15,000 rubles mainly included people aged 35 to 44. At the same time, people whose age is in the range from 45 to 59 years, most often indicated that they plan to allocate from 5 to 10 thousand rubles for the New Year’s table. It is specified that the majority of Russians aged 25 to 34 years are going to spend the amount from 10 to 15 thousand rubles.

Earlier, the Russians listed the most desired gifts for the New Year. Most of the women surveyed said that they would like to receive jewelry and a new iPhone model as a gift.