Among the minority groups, one of the first to be looked at by corporations, by force of law, was that of People with Disabilities (PCDs).

Enacted in 2015, the Statute for Persons with Disabilities was a milestone in the inclusion movement by guaranteeing quotas for this population. But seven years on, there are still major challenges.

According to the People with Disabilities and Employability survey carried out by Noz Intelligence, of the 3,730 people with disabilities and/or with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) interviewed, 51.7% have a formal employment contract and another 8.1% are occupied, either through internship, PJ contracts or as public servants.

Of the sample, however, 31.3% are unemployed and looking for a professional occupation. Within this cutout, 10% have never acted professionally, with 61% claiming that they lack vacancies and opportunities, 59% were studying and are now looking for their first job and 38% cited prejudice. The rate may not even seem that serious, but there is another side capable of illustrating the challenge: how many PCD CEOs do you remember? The task is difficult.

