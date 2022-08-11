CYAN: Demand for primary property fell by 10 percent

Demand for primary real estate in Russia has dropped significantly. The fact that citizens refused to buy one type of housing is stated in the CIAN study, which is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

According to the results of the first half of 2022, the number of concluded equity participation agreements (DDU) decreased by 10 percent compared to the same period last year. From January to June, 382.8 thousand transactions were concluded. Most of the contracts were concluded in the first quarter, while in the second, demand fell to the level of the pandemic 2020.

At the same time, in 26 out of 85 regions, the demand for primary housing has grown – mainly in the subjects of the Siberian and Far Eastern Federal Districts (FD) with a small number of preschool institutions. About a third of transactions were concluded in ten regions. 35 percent of the concluded contracts fell on the Central Federal District, 15 percent – on the North-Western Federal District, 13 percent – on the Volga Federal District.

Earlier it was reported that demand for apartments fell in Moscow. In June, interest in such properties fell by 31.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021.