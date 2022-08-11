Genoa – Back up again i hospitalized for Covid in Liguriawhich after the decline of the past few days have increased by seven compared to yesterday to return to 368. There is also one patient in more intensive care, for a total of six.

Instead, the decline in infected people continues: 425 fewer than 24 hours ago, 15,466 remain. There are 943 new positives today, 1,365 healed and three dead, with the total number of deaths rising to 5,484.

✉ COVID IN LIGURIA: SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW NEWSLETTER

The situation in Italy, 28,433 cases and 130 deaths. 15% positivity rate

New cases in Italy fell from 31,703 to 28,433, with the positivity rate dropping by seven tenths to 15%. The deaths drop from 145 to 130 while hospitalizations in intensive care units remain stable and there are 234 fewer in the medical wards.

New cases of Covid in fall from 1,481 to 1,321 Piedmont, with a positivity rate of 13% compared to the 10,168 swabs performed, of which 9590 antigenic. The number of hospitalized in ordinary wards drops to 446 (-1 compared to the previous day) and the number of hospitalizations in intensive care rises to 10 (+1 compared to the previous day). Six deaths were recorded.

Brake in Veneto the growth curve of Covid infections. In the last 24 hours there were 3,245, about 700 less than the previous day (3,929). The victims are 11 (yesterday 9). The clinical situation is easing, with 963 Covid patients hospitalized in medical wards (-151), and 43 (+2) in intensive care. On the vaccine front yesterday there were 2,239 administrations, almost all of fourth doses (1,992).

New coronavirus cases in Italy drop from 3,448 to just over 2,200 Emilia Romagna, detected on over 15 thousand swabs in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations are decreasing: there are 39 patients in intensive care (five fewer from yesterday), while 1,411 hospitalized in other Covid wards (47 fewer). The daily bulletin of the Region reports another 13 deaths.

In Tuscany there are 1,357,297 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,362 more than yesterday. There are another 11 deaths, while the decline in hospitalized continues: they are 531, 31 less than yesterday, of which 19 in intensive care (down).

In the Lazio out of 3,923 molecular swabs and 17,461 antigenic swabs for a total of 21,384 swabs, 2,361 new positive cases are recorded (-54), 14 deaths (+4), 854 hospitalized (-39), 56 intensive care (-1 ) and +5,787 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 11%. The cases in Rome city are at 1,042. The number of cases continues to drop on a weekly basis and the incidence drops to 387 per 100,000 inhabitants (it was 556 last week). The rt value is stable at 0.88 “.

It remains completely unchanged, in Campania, the incidence rate. According to the data of the Bulletin of the Campania Region, there are 2571 against the 2545 of yesterday the neo positives at Covid on 14621 tests examined. Yesterday, like today, the rate was 17.58%. Four deaths in the last 48 hours, two previously but recorded yesterday. In hospitals there are 25 beds occupied in intensive care (+1 compared to yesterday); decrease in hospitalization with 468 beds occupied (-6 compared to yesterday).

The new Covid positive cases detected in Puglia out of 12,085 tests, with an incidence of 17.3%. The victims are three. Currently positive people in Puglia are 41,130, of which 404 (yesterday 403) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 17 in intensive care (yesterday 16).

Four more deaths from Covid in Sardinia where there are 742 additional cases of positivity (of which 677 diagnosed as antigenic), about 300 fewer than the last survey. A total of 3749 swabs with a positive rate ranging from 26.4% to 19.7% were processed, between molecular and antigenic. Patients admitted to intensive care units remain at 9 (unchanged from yesterday), while those admitted to the medical area are still decreasing and are now 148 (- 8).

Stable infections in Calabria in the last 24 hours: there were 1,329, yesterday they were 1,385, positive cases compared to 5,589 swabs performed with a rate of 23.78. Four deaths. Admissions to care wards (276) and intensive care units (10) each increase by one unit. 961 are cured (438,897) while the currently positive 70,824 (+364) and the isolates at home 70,538 (+362).