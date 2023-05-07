Analyst Evstifeev said that now is the right time to buy foreign currency for the holidays

The head of the analytical department of Zenit Bank, Vladimir Evstifeev, called the Russians the right moment to buy foreign currency for their summer vacation. According to him, this can be done now, since a rapid change in the course is not expected. RIA News.

The expert noted that the main currencies that travelers prefer are the dollar and the euro, currently their rates look neutral. In the summer, the dollar is expected to be in the region of 77-82 rubles, the euro – 84-90 rubles, the yuan – 11.15-11.8 rubles, he predicted.

“As for the yuan, the growth in demand for the Chinese currency in foreign trade settlements does not extend to its popularity for ordinary payments, including travel,” the specialist said. He recommended paying attention to the yuan in case of a visit to Singapore, South Korea and Japan, since it is more profitable to convert it.

Earlier, on May 5, it was reported that the dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange fell below 77 rubles for the first time since March 31. The ruble is supported by the decision of the Ministry of Finance to reduce the sale of foreign currency within the framework of the budget rule in May by almost half – to 40.4 billion rubles (2 billion per day).