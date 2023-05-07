Witness, participate, share the experience of a historic day. The phrase sums up the feeling of the masses of British and foreigners who went to the center of London this Saturday the 6th during the ceremonial acts of the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camila. “It is a ceremony that only happens once in a lifetime. I love the royal family and wanted to be here, catch the enthusiasm of the people and enjoy the occasion. It’s a historic event that I’ll be able to tell my grandchildren about,” says Olivia, a student from Hampshire, about 50 minutes by train from London.

The young English woman shelters from the rain, which fell heavily as soon as the King’s procession left Buckingham Palace in the direction of Westminster Abbey, at the entrance of a select men’s club in the Saint James neighborhood. She exchanges Union Jack pennants with her friend Elizabeth as they wait for the rest of the gang to walk together to The Mall, the red asphalt avenue that tries to simulate a gigantic red carpet permanently rolled out for the royal family and their illustrious guests. .

A few meters away, in Trafalgar Square, a group of Frenchmen discuss the best position to see the horse-drawn carriages and the impressive military parade that brought the climax to the ritual recreated in the Anglican temple. More than 6,000 soldiers escorted the entourage back to the palace in a simultaneous choreography of mathematical precision and discipline. The high command and their operatives rehearsed for six weeks to ensure the perfection that the British invariably demonstrate in their displays of pomp and regal paraphernalia.

Many spectators braved the rain in Hyde Park to watch the events on big screens



“We wanted to be part of this historic moment. It’s something that won’t happen again in our lifetimes,” says Marion, the London-based host. Emma, ​​the apparent rebel of the gang, intervenes in the conversation to remind that Carlos III will turn 75 in November and that it is not possible to rule out another coronation in the current generational range. “Perhaps we will also witness William’s,” observes the Prince of Wales, father of three children with Princess Catherine.

“I don’t like Camila,” Emma jumps out. «I feel that she has usurped the position that corresponded to her from Princess Diana. Today she was thinking of putting me on a T-shirt with the inscription ‘Lady Di has not died’, but they have not let me”, she assures, looking askance at the friends with whom she has traveled from Bordeaux. The former Duchess of Cornwall was one of the most hated women in the United Kingdom until a few years ago due to Carlos’s publicized marital infidelities.

environmental commitment



The British Valerie Hayes confesses that the coronation of Carlos and Camila was the secondary reason for their trip to London on Saturday morning. She arrived with her husband from Bristol, in the west of England, to attend the afternoon league game that her favorite club, Tottenham Hot Spurs, played against Cristal Palace and ended up winning by one goal. “I miss Queen Elizabeth. She presided over the pyramid of the royal family, she was a wonderful figure and was a constant presence throughout most of my life. I also admire the king, I appreciate his commitment to environmental and youth causes. Her heart is in the right place », reasons this half-retired teacher.

Hayes also highlights Carlos’ assumed determination to reform the monarchy, lighten its economic burden and reduce the number of officially active family members. “He knows that he has to adapt and change over time. At least he makes an effort to be more affable with the population. He will be a good king. He has been rehearsing for decades!” he exclaims mischievously. Charles was the longest-serving Prince of Wales in British royal history. His eldest son, Guillermo, automatically inherited the position when Elizabeth II died last September.



A curious image of a military contingent waiting to board the train at Waterloo station at dawn to take part in the coronation parade



EFE







At the corner of the square, next to the statue of Carlos I, the king who was beheaded for treason against the English nation, the protest of the Republic, the anti-monarchist organization that has gained momentum in recent years, was concentrated. They mobilized under the slogan “he is not my king” and yesterday they collided with a wall of official intransigence. Six members of the Republican collective, including its director, Graham Smith, were detained by Scotland Yard agents before the start of the procession. The reasons for the arrest of the activists, who had prior authorization to air their frustration with the monarchy, were not clear.

Some commented that the raid responded to the fear that they were going to disturb the peace and public order with their proclamations against the head of state, others suggested that they seemed willing to stick their glue to fences and walls in order to hinder the progress of the procession. real. “We must put an end to the monarchy and strengthen democracy by establishing an elected presidency,” demanded the engineer Angus, who participated in the anti-monarchist demonstration. Successive Ipso polls suggest that supporters of the monarchy have flown from 69% in 1994 to 60% in November 2021 and 64% in May 2022, coinciding with the late queen’s platinum jubilee. In parallel, Republican sentiment is around 21% of the population, but it shoots up to 38% among those under 35 years of age. “It’s a matter of time,” warns the Northern Irishman Simon Kennedy.