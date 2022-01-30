Diego Costa, offered to Barça

Barcelona is still looking for reinforcement options for its forward. Although a few hours ago the signing of Adama Traoré became official, from the Camp Nou offices they are like crazy looking for a striker. A pure 9. The Morata option seems to fade. Aubameyang was plan B. Well now they surprise with a Plan C.

According Sport, Diego Costa has been offered to Barcelona. “The Spanish-Brazilian striker is without a team and has been offered to the Barça club in recent hours”, affirms the Catalan media. Let’s see what Barça’s response is…