Russian Lunev entered the top three goalkeepers of the group stage of the Europa League

The Russian goalkeeper of the Azerbaijani “Qarabag” Andrey Lunev was among the top three goalkeepers of the group stage of the Europa League of the 2023/2024 season in terms of the number of saves made. This is reported on website Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The athlete made 23 saves in six matches. The leader was the Cypriot Aris goalkeeper Vana Alves, who made 30 saves in six matches. In second place is the goalkeeper of the Polish “Rakuw” Vladan Kovacevic (27 saves in six games).

Qarabag reached the play-offs of the Europa League, where they will play against the Portuguese Braga. The meetings will take place on February 15 and 22.

Lunev has been playing for Qarabag since August of this year. From 2017 to 2021, Lunev represented Zenit. Together with the blue-white-blue team, the goalkeeper won the Russian Premier League (RPL) three times. The goalkeeper has seven matches as part of the Russian national team.