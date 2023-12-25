Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

Donald Trump recently attracted attention with a quote from Adolf Hitler's “Mein Kampf” – his ex-communications director says he deliberately chooses such words.

It's not the first time that Donald Trump causes confusion. At a campaign event in the US state of Iowa, the ex-president initially denied having ever read Adolf Hitler's “Mein Kampf”. At the same time, he repeated his statement that immigrants would “poison the blood of our country” – a phrase that Adolf Hitler had also used.

Trump's statements appear to be deliberately chosen, says Anthony Scaramucci, his former communications director. Trump knows very well what he is saying. “He says things with a forked tongue, so to speak. He says one thing and then says, 'Oh dear, I didn't know that was from that book.' But he knows it’s about it,” Scaramucci said on the broadcaster CNN. “He knows exactly what he’s doing, it’s very well thought out.”

Trump wants to be president again – Haley and DeSantis are still against it

Donald Trump chooses wording that is reminiscent of Adolf Hitler

Lately, Trump has increasingly railed against immigrants, claiming they are “poisoning the blood of the nation” – a phrase reminiscent of Hitler's anti-Semitic remarks. Trump has maintained that he does not quote Hitler, although his former wife Ivana Trump claimed in a resurfaced interview that Trump kept a copy of Hitler's speeches by his bedside.

Scaramucci doesn't believe Trump has read Mein Kampf. Rather, he said he didn't think “this guy has ever read a book.” However, he said, “Someone wrote that for him and knew Hitler said that and incorporated it into the speech.”

Donald Trump (archive photo) was irritating during his campaign appearance in Waterloo, Iowa. © Charlie Neibergall/dpa

Former US President Donald Trump achieves partial success in court

Meanwhile, Trump was able to claim another victory. The US Supreme Court announced on Friday (December 22) that it would not address the issue of Trump's immunity for the time being. This means that the date planned for the beginning of March for the election fraud trial against Trump in the US capital Washington will no longer be possible. The decision is a major blow to special counsel Jack Smith, who has indicted Trump over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, new audio has emerged that purports to show how Trump put pressure on election workers after the election.

Trump, who is still facing further criminal charges, wants to move into the White House again for the Republicans. The 77-year-old leads by far in internal party polls – the primaries for the candidacy begin in a few weeks. So far everything points to a new edition of the election campaign between Trump and the incumbent president Joe Biden there. Trump is betting on the trials against him being held until after the US election 2024 to delay. If he wins, he could ask his attorney general to end the federal investigation against him. (erpe/dpa)