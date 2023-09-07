Blogger “Zena” spoke about a lunch of meat dishes for 80 rubles in Tajikistan

A Russian blogger visited Tajikistan and talked about a lunch for 80 rubles in the canteen of the times of the USSR “Teahouse Rohat”. He shared his impressions on a personal blog called True Story Travel on the Zen platform.

According to the traveler, the establishment looked like a real palace: with carved columns, open upper terraces and a courtyard. He noted that national pastries are deliciously prepared in the canteen. The Russian decided to choose two local “buns” (gizhda) with meat and a kettle of tea.

“I paid only 11 somoni for my lunch, about 80 rubles. That’s for a meat dish and a whole pot of tea. In general, it turned out both tasty and inexpensive, ”the author of the publication was glad.

Earlier, the same blogger went to the canteen of Uzbekistan and was surprised by its cuisine. He admitted that he was amazed at how many people worked there. Someone only peeled and chopped the onion, someone kneaded the minced meat, someone weighed it and divided it into portions, which the other person strung on a skewer, making kebab out of them. Roasting was also handled by a separate employee.