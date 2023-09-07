United States | Biden banned oil drilling in an area of ​​Alaska the size of Denmark

of the United States presidential Joe Biden administration announced Wednesday that it would ban new oil and gas drilling projects in Alaska in a 43,000-square-mile area the size of Denmark. The news agencies AFP and Reuters and the newspaper report on the matter The New York Times.

The area corresponds to about 40 percent of the Alaska Petroleum Reserve Area (NPRA), the largest piece of federally owned land in the United States.

Administration said at the same time that it is revoking the seven permits it had previously frozen to promote oil and gas projects east of the NPRA in the Arctic Nature Reserve (ANWR) bordering Canada. The permits had been granted by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump’s at the end of the term of office.

“We have a responsibility to protect this cherished nature forever,” Biden said in the press release.

In March, the Biden administration admitted oil giant ConocoPhillips a controversial drilling permit for the $8 billion Willow megaproject in another part of the NPRA. The nature of the area is considered particularly important for, among others, grizzly bears, polar bears, caribou and migratory birds.