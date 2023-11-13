This represents a jump of more than 0.7 percent during the day.

Against the euro, the ruble also recorded an increase of more than 0.5 percent, reaching its peak at 97.9500 per euro, and achieved a similar rise against the Chinese yuan, reaching 12.533 against the yuan.

Yevgeny Loktyukhov, an analyst at Promsviyaz Bank, expected that the ruble would trade in a range of 91.50 to 93.00 against the dollar this week.

Brent crude, a global standard for Russia’s main exports, rose 1 percent to $82.22 a barrel.

Russian stock indices also rose.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.9 percent to 1,117.43 points, while the ruble-denominated Topix index rose 0.19 percent to 3,248.3 points.