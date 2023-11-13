DIn a joint statement, EU foreign ministers called on Israel to “immediately pause” the fighting in the Gaza Strip. On the one hand, they condemned Hamas’ use of hospitals and civilians as “human shields.” On the other hand, they highlighted that, according to international humanitarian law, “hospitals, medical care and civilians in hospitals must be protected.”

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Patients who needed urgent medical attention should be allowed to be safely evacuated. “In this context, we urge that Israel exercise utmost restraint to ensure the protection of civilians,” said the statement, released ahead of ministerial deliberations in Brussels on Monday.

The text had been negotiated for a week. There were particular disputes about whether the Israeli military deployment was still justified by the country’s right to self-defense. Several states and the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell did not see it that way, but ultimately had to bow to Germany, Italy and other states. Borrell announced on Monday that he would travel to Israel, Palestine, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan later this week to talk about humanitarian access but also a two-state solution. It is his first trip ever to Israel since he took office in 2019. Israel had recently been displeased with him.

Baerbock: Two-state solution “maximally far away”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who was in Israel and the region for the third time since the Hamas terrorist attack, advocated in Brussels for a policy of “small steps” to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The Green politician said she understood the “impulse for a ceasefire,” but it was not enough. One must also be able to answer the question of how Israel’s security will be guaranteed.







In contrast, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called for “a long and lasting pause” to deliver aid and begin work on a ceasefire. Her Belgian colleague Hadja Lahbib has already called for a “humanitarian ceasefire”. Both statements made it clear that the states’ joint declaration is not reliable. It explicitly refers to pauses in the plural, which means short interruptions in the fighting. However, Germany also believes that the four hours a day Israel is prepared to do is not enough. Internally, the federal government, like the USA, is now promoting an interruption of 72 hours.

Baerbock painted a bleak picture after her return from the Middle East. “The situation in the region is torn apart, the rifts seem to be getting deeper,” she said. Even if a two-state solution currently appears to be “extremely far away,” it still needs to be discussed so that people do not lose hope for peace.