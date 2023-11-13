Accidents | A Defense Forces truck drove onto its roof into a ditch in Ranua

There were two conscripts on board at the time of the incident. According to the Armored Brigade, no injuries were caused by the accident.

13.11. 17:45 | Updated 13.11. 19:31

Defense forces a truck drove onto its roof into a ditch in Ranua in Lapland on Monday.

The armored brigade announced in the afternoon that its truck had derailed from national highway 78 while driving into a ditch at around 2:30 p.m. Ajokki was on his way to an exercise led by the Kainuu brigade.

No personal injuries were caused by the accident. At the time of the incident, two conscripts from the Armored Brigade were on board. The rescue personnel of the exercise found no serious injuries. However, they were taken to Lapland’s central hospital for examination.

Lapland’s police say in a press release that they have launched a preliminary investigation into the matter under the title endangering traffic safety.

Armored Brigade did not take a position on the cause of the ditch run in the announcement. The accident site is located approximately 35 kilometers from Rovaniemi in the direction of Ranua.

Due to the rescue and clearing work of the accident, the main road 78 leading from Paltamo to Rovaniemi was temporarily closed while the truck was lifted from the ditch.

He was the first to report the accident Evening newspaper.