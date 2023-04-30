Reconnaissance Platoon Commander Says UAV Operators Use Carousel Tactics

The commander of a deep reconnaissance platoon of the Western Military District (ZVO) with the call sign “Dukat” said that UAV operators use a special “carousel” tactic to continuously conduct reconnaissance in the Krasnolimansky direction in the NVO zone. The Russian military said this in an interview with RIA News.

“It all depends on the weather, otherwise we can work all day. That is, our copters all work on a “carousel” – one sat down, the other took off. We have everything to charge the batteries – one sits down, the battery changes and takes off again, ”the commander explained.

Dukat clarified that the main task of reconnaissance with the help of drones is to open enemy positions, their guns and transfer data to artillerymen to destroy enemy targets.

Earlier, the commander of the “Vostok” battalion of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Alexander Khodakovsky, called Mariupol one of the possible targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during their counteroffensive. In his opinion, Russia, if possible, should strengthen the Mariupol direction.

On April 29, artillery crews of the Russian troops drove into a trap the personnel of one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka direction and inflicted a fire defeat on them. Thus, reconnaissance drones tracked the movements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka and transmitted artillery data in real time.