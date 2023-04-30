Without showing off much and doing what was necessary, it was enough for the eagles of america overcome a willful team of Braves, which has nothing of that with the minimum of 1 for 0, to ensure the general sub-leadership of the MX tournament.

The 34 points he collected and his good difference in goals scored, will prevent him from knocking him out of that place even if Chivas beat Mazatlán. Of course, we must point out that America has been left behind in their last performances, something that their coach must resolve immediately, so that they are not surprised in the league.

Besides, Tano Ortiz knows that his obligation is to lead the Águilas to the championship, a title that they have not won since 2019, since otherwise it happens that way, it is almost a fact that despite their good seasons, the board of directors will thank him.

At least one of the advantages that we see in favor of the Coapa team is that they will no longer start the league as leaders and therefore they will have less pressure in that aspect that many teams cannot overcome and are eliminated at the first opportunity.

In the case of the Bravos de Juárez, we can say that the best thing that could have happened to them is that the season ended, but it seems difficult for them to avoid paying the million-dollar fine that their owner Alejandra de la Vega does not see well now. . And also the businesswoman was very bad with her fans, because she publicly declared that her team command was going to beat the feathered.

THE WOLF. Club Roma reached its first scudetto in professional football in Italy, after beating Fiorentina this Saturday morning with a tight score of 2 goals against 1.

The crowning glory of the Lonas was even more special, since they played in the stadium and had José Morinho, the coach of the men’s Roma team in Italian Serie A, as a special guest.

The players, after their victory was declared, with which they reached 63 points, gave free rein to their happiness and very justified, since it was just their first championship in the women’s tournament, which is highly competitive.

NEW GRANDSON. From our humble trench we send a big congratulations to the home of the good friend, outstanding player, businessman and sponsor Arturo González Carrera for the arrival of his third grandson Leonardo to his family.

This little one belongs to his daughter Samanta and the other two who arrived first are Arturo and Santiago from his older son. Enjoy them to the fullest my dear friend.

REFLECTION: Every day of your time is worth more, because you have less and less life.

We recommend you read: