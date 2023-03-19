Gordeev: the Russian military repulsed the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye region

The Russian military repulsed the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the front lines from the village of Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye region. This was stated RIA News head of the press center of the grouping of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia “Vostok” Alexander Gordeev.

According to him, a mobile fire group from the 105th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to reconnoiter the Russian advanced positions from Novodarovka.

“Motorized rifle units, with the support of artillery, inflicted a fire defeat on the enemy,” Gordeev said. He added that when repulsing the attack, a pickup truck with the Ukrainian military was destroyed.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian military had destroyed the command post of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Tonenkoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day.