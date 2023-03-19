At “Mezz’ora in più” Lucia Annunziata gets carried away with Rocella: “Cazzo” and the video becomes a cult on the net

Lucia Announced lights up in the discussion with the Minister of the Family, Eugenia Rockellain the episode of ‘Half an hour more‘ on Raitre. Discussions on issues such as surrogacy and the rights of same-sex couples ignite the debate. atAnnouncedin closing, a bad word escapes: “Fuck…“, says the journalist, who apologizes immediately and repeatedly to the minister and to the viewers. “I see that you are involved,” says Roccella nibbling.

Watch the video

