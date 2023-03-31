Russian servicemen prevented an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to conduct reconnaissance in force in the South Donetsk direction. This was announced on Friday, March 31 “RIA News” head of the press center of the Vostok group Alexander Gordeev.

“An attempt to reconnoiter our forward positions was repulsed, and an enemy reconnaissance group was destroyed, more than 10 militants were liquidated,” he said.

In addition, according to Gordeev, the crew of the Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) eliminated the Ukrainian Valkyrie drone.

On the eve it became known that the fighters of the 24th separate special forces brigade of the Russian Federation carried out a successful operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, arranging a “Judgment Day” for the nationalists.

At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that in the Donetsk direction, the Russian military liquidated more than 340 servicemen and mercenaries in a day. In addition, he noted that two tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, six armored fighting vehicles, nine vehicles, one Uragan MLRS, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed.

Earlier, on March 30, Oleksandr Savchuk, head of the press center of the Center group, said that the TOS-1A Solntsepek flamethrower systems hit three strongholds of Ukrainian militants in the Krasnoliman direction. At the same time, Tor-M1 air defense systems detected and destroyed enemy drones.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

