The Russian government has approved a ban on Great Britain fishing in the Barents Sea. This is reported on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers on January 18.

“Taking into account the UK’s decision of 15 March 2022 to terminate the most favored nation regime in bilateral trade, the bill provides for the denunciation of the agreement under which fishing vessels[…]of the United Kingdom were granted the right to engage in fishing in the waters of the Barents Sea,” it says message on the government website.

The denunciation bill was approved.

Russia's decision to ban fishing in the Barents Sea by British vessels could leave British residents without the national dish of fish and chips, adds “Gazeta.Ru” with reference to the British press.

As noted, British companies catch large quantities of haddock and cod in Russian territorial waters, which are used in preparing a favorite British dish. Thus, over the past year, about 566 thousand tons of cod were caught in the Barents Sea.

Earlier that day, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin spoke about discrimination against Russian fishermen by the Faroe Islands, part of the Danish kingdom. The diplomat noted that this autonomous region of Denmark has recently taken a course towards discrimination against Russian enterprises, in particular, by introducing restrictions on entry into ports for fishing vessels from the Russian Federation. In response to this, Rosrybolovstvo proposed introducing a ban on the import of seafood into Russia from these islands, Barbin pointed out.

According to him, the response measures proposed by Russia are not aimed at worsening bilateral relations under the 1977 fisheries agreement, while the prospects for maintaining large-scale cooperation in this area, including trade in fish products, have noticeably worsened.

Before this, on January 17, the head of the Federal Fisheries Agency, Ilya Shestakov, at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the government, said that Russian fishermen caught more than 5.3 million tons of fish in 2023, which is the best figure in the last 30 years. For comparison: in 2022, according to Rosrybolovstvo, Russian fishermen caught about 4.6 million tons of fish.