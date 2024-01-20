Blizzard has released the full-bodied patch 1.3.0 Of Diablo 4which brings numerous changes and improvements ahead of the start of Construct Season scheduled for next week.

Update introduced new unique items and skins with the aim of strengthening some of the skills less exploited by the community, specifically the Barbarian's Slash, the Druid's Lightning Storm and the Enchanter's Meteor. Some balance changes have also been made, for example Necromancer minions with Cult Leaders hit harder.

The list of changes is really long, and also includes minor corrections and changes to some endgame dynamics and modes, so we refer you directly to the patch 1.3.0 notes in Italian on the official Diablo 4 website, which you can reach at this address.