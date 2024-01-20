Blizzard has released the full-bodied patch 1.3.0 Of Diablo 4which brings numerous changes and improvements ahead of the start of Construct Season scheduled for next week.
Update introduced new unique items and skins with the aim of strengthening some of the skills less exploited by the community, specifically the Barbarian's Slash, the Druid's Lightning Storm and the Enchanter's Meteor. Some balance changes have also been made, for example Necromancer minions with Cult Leaders hit harder.
The list of changes is really long, and also includes minor corrections and changes to some endgame dynamics and modes, so we refer you directly to the patch 1.3.0 notes in Italian on the official Diablo 4 website, which you can reach at this address.
Season 3 of Diablo 4 starts in a few days
We remind you that the Season of Constructs, which will open its doors at 19:00 Italian on 23 January 2024. As per tradition, it will only be possible to take part by creating a new character in the Seasonal Realm and it will bring with it new challenges and gameplay dynamics.
More specifically, in Season 3 players will be able to rely on the Seniscalco Construct, an AI-driven robotic companion who will lend a hand in battle and whose build can be customized to make it compatible with ours. Obviously there will also be new enemies, dungeons and challenges to face, as well as loot to obtain to further enhance our character.
Just a few days ago, Blizzard presented the news in a live broadcast dedicated to Diablo 4, which can be seen on a deferred basis.
