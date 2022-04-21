Russian Foreign Ministry: special operation in Ukraine will end when the threat due to the development of Kyiv by NATO is eliminated

Alexey Polishchuk, Director of the Second Department of the CIS of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, in an interview with TASS called the condition for the completion of a special military operation in Ukraine.

According to the representative of the department, Russia’s special operation will end when the threats due to the development of Kyiv by NATO are eliminated.

The special military operation will end when its tasks are completed. Among them are the protection of the civilian population of Donbass, the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the elimination of threats to Russia emanating from Ukrainian territory due to its development by NATO countries. Alexey Polishchuk Director of the Second CIS Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Polishchuk added that the special operation is proceeding according to the plan and all its goals will be achieved.

Donbas estimates

Earlier, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, noted that the Russian special operation would continue until all goals were achieved. He stressed that the special operation launched by Moscow is a liberation operation for the DPR.

Related materials:

At the same time, the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, predicted an early end to the conflict in Donbass. He recalled that on April 14, 2014, Ukraine officially launched an “anti-terrorist operation”, as a result of which “air bombs, tactical missiles, mines and shells of the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist battalions flew at the inhabitants of Donbass.”

eightyears ago Ukraine officially launched “anti-terrorist operation”

Pasechnik emphasized that in eight years Kyiv has not been able to “break the strong, courageous Donbass character”, and expressed confidence in the imminent end of the conflict and the establishment of peace in the region as a result of a joint special operation of the troops of Russia and the republics of Donbass.

Related materials:

Putin’s opinion

Russian leader Vladimir Putin recalled that the timing of the completion of the special military operation in Ukraine depends on the intensity of hostilities. He stressed that he is often asked if it is possible to conduct a special operation faster. According to him, the intensity of hostilities is somehow connected with losses.

Related materials:

As Putin said, the main task of Russia is to achieve all the goals set, minimizing losses.

And we will act rhythmically, calmly, according to the plan that was originally proposed by the General Staff Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The President noted that there is no need to repeat what he has said many times. According to him, the actions of certain Ukrainian regions were only related to tying down forces, striking and destroying military infrastructure, the president specified.