Escuinapa.- Within the Community Health and Well-being program, an agreement was signed between the three levels of government, which will make it a reality that the indigenous community of El Trebol Unoin Escuinapa, Sinaloa, in the coming months have a multifunctional recreational park for all ages.

The official agreement signing event was held at the municipal palace, where the project that It will be worked on in coordination between the National, State and Municipal DIF System.

Analisbet Lugo Contreras, director of Community Development of DIF Sinaloa reported that this Wednesday they signed a collaboration agreement with the municipality, to jointly carry out this important work that is the construction of a multifunctional recreational park.

“This work belongs to the annual community investment program that belongs to Branch 33 of the National DIF, and in Sinaloa only 6 municipalities of the more than 3 thousand that the State has will benefit. They were very lucky to be on this list of such a humanistic project, the beneficiary community is El Trébol Uno, considered to be highly marginalized, as marked by Conapo 2020, and our governor’s recommendation is to focus on the most vulnerable people,” he explained.

He said that the collaboration agreement is with DIF Escuinapa and they were asked for their support for the endowment of the land where the park is planned to be built where recreational games, gym, roof with rainwater collector, walkway, green areas, tables and benches will be installed.

The benefited municipalities are: Escuinapa, Mocorito, Baridaguato, Rosario, Cósala and Concordia.

Collaboration signing in Escuinapa | Photo: Courtesy

He mentioned that this project is expected to continue in the coming years, so it could receive this same support other communities of Escuinapa, which also have a high rate of marginalization.

He added that the State DIF plans to provide greater support to vulnerable areas, so it is expected that in the coming months productive projects will be carried out that will improve the economy of families.

Blanca Estela García Sánchez, municipal president, thanked the State authority for providing this important benefit for El Trébol Uno, an indigenous community that registers a high degree of marginalization and that will undoubtedly come to provide a better quality of life for its inhabitants.

“Mainly I want to thank the availability and attention of our governor Rubén Rocha for caring for those who need the most, for all that support given to our Escuinapa, since it will be the first park of this type that is made in a municipality, managing to be selected from 3 thousand communities, we will be 6 municipalities that will benefit and it will start here in El Trébol Uno”, said the mayor.

He said that it is important that the population of Tepehuana roots of El Trébol Uno take care of and maintain in good condition this space that will be built for them in the coming months, with the aim of providing them with a space for healthy family coexistence.

Aguacaliente de Los Panales will be the beneficiary community in El Rosario

Collaboration signing in El Rosario

In the municipality of El Rosario, the community of Aguacaliente de Los Panales will benefit from the construction of the multifunctional recreational park promoted by the National and State DIF System, for which the municipal authorities signed this collaboration agreement on Wednesday afternoon.

The event was headed by the president Claudia Liliana Valdez Aguilar and Karla Mariel Peraza Hernández, director of DIF El Rosario, who carried out the formal act of signing the agreement with state authorities.