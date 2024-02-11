The Russian Foreign Ministry does not rule out that Scythian gold may be lost

It cannot be ruled out that Scythian gold from the museums of Crimea, transferred to Kyiv, may be lost, as happens with the icons of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra and objects from Ukrainian museums. This was stated by the director of the first European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artem Studennikov, reports on Sunday, February 11, RIA News.

“Now we see how icons are being taken out of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra. Items from Ukrainian museums are allegedly transferred for storage to museums in a number of European countries. That is why we have every reason to believe that the Crimean artifacts may suffer a sad fate,” the diplomat said.

In November 2023, it was reported that the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine agreed with the Allard Pearson Museum in Amsterdam to move the Scythian gold of Crimea to the country. At the same time, debts for storing artifacts that have accumulated over nine years will be forgiven.

Later it became known that the Crimean authorities are studying the possibility of filing a lawsuit against Ukraine for Scythian gold in the courts of Russian jurisdiction.