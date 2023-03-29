Approving statements by the American authorities about the creation of a special tribunal against the Russian Federation are blatant profanity, which has nothing to do with real justice. This opinion was expressed on Wednesday, March 29, by employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States.

“The United States continues to demonstrate complete disregard for international law in favor of its own geopolitical interests. The rabid and unfounded accusations <...> are nothing but an element of the Russophobic campaign organized by Washington as part of the unleashed hybrid war, ”the article says. Telegram channel embassies.

The day before, Deputy State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel said that the American side supports the creation of an international tribunal for Ukraine.

At the same time, earlier, on March 19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced work to collect evidence of the crime of the Kyiv regime, which could then form the basis of a tribunal over him.

Prior to that, on February 13, the head of the Italian Foreign Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, said that Italy would not be against the creation of a special tribunal for war crimes.

In addition, on January 19, the European Parliament called for the creation of a tribunal for Russia’s alleged crimes in Ukraine. 472 parliamentarians voted in favor, 19 voted against, 33 abstained. In addition, the resolution called for the use of the assets of the Russian Federation for payments to Kyiv.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of the Russian Federation on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

