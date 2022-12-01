The Russian Defense Ministry announced that 50 captured Russian soldiers returned from Ukraine

50 Russian servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity. The fact of the exchange was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the message was published in the official Telegramdepartmental channel.

According to the defense department, captured soldiers in captivity were threatened with death. The Ministry of Defense clarified that the exchange was carried out after the negotiation process.

The Ministry also noted that the military will be provided with medical assistance.

Earlier, the exchange was announced by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin. He specified that the exchange would be carried out according to the formula “50 to 50”.

The Ministry of Defense did not name the exact number of Russian soldiers held captive in Ukraine.