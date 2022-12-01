January 2020. The pandemic did not exist yet. The British royal family, headed by Elizabeth II, was going through a moment of prosperity. So, Henry of England and Meghan Markle announce that they are leaving, that they are leaving her, that the royal tasks, greetings and Christmas masses are over. A time bomb that the family was slow to digest. But the questions were piling up: why? And now that? What would the Dukes of Sussex live on? Would they count the reasons for their departure? December 2022. Almost three years have passed. The questions begin to get answers and they do so in just 59 seconds: those that last the trailer of Harry and Meghanthe first major project of the Dukes of Sussex, their documentary for the Netflix platform.

“Why did you want to make this documentary?” That question, which millions of people will ask themselves, is precisely what opens the trailer. a voice in off he asks. Then, intimate images begin to pass, many of them unpublished, of Enrique and Meghan. Selfies, photos in the countryside, kisses in the kitchen, dances during the private celebration of her wedding, her pregnancy, her dogs. Soft background music. And then a male voice, with a British accent, answers. “No one sees what goes on behind closed doors,” she says. It’s Henry. Right there the music sharpens and breaks, and someone other than the protagonists is seen in the foreground for the first time: William of England, Henry’s brother, and his wife, Kate Middleton. Carlos and Camila, then heirs, in the background. Later, Markle dressed in black, face-faced.

Nothing is done to chance in the presentation of this long-awaited project for the couple directed by Liz Garbus and produced in part by themselves through their company Archewell. Then Enrique appears speaking to the camera with a lapidary phrase: “I had to protect my family.” Then more tears and the footage speeds up with paparazzi and newspapers coming off the press. And Markle arrives: “When there is so much interest, doesn’t it make more sense to listen to the story told by ourselves?”

The collaboration of the couple formed by the prince and the exactriz with Netflix began to be forged in September 2020, when it was announced that they had signed a contract with the platform for the production of programs and documentaries (then more as producers than as protagonists, was affirmed), but it has taken more than two years to see the light. It was half a year later, in April 2021, when the Sussexes’ first project with Netflix was announced: it was going to be a documentary about the Invictus Games, a sports competition for wounded ex-servicemen created by Enrique. However, at least in these first 59 seconds, there is little or nothing of the Invictus: the story that the trailer reveals is completely personal.

What that barely minute of footage and the few words of its protagonists suggests is that the project will be very personal and that the British royal family will not come out very well. Something that reconfirms the words of Omid Scobie, author of the book about the couple Megan and Harry. In Freedom (HarperCollins Press), the biography of the dukes and friend of Markle. On twitter, Scobie has made a reference charged with retranca to the three-day visit of Guillermo and Kate to Boston: “If tomorrow is the Super Bowl for Guillermo, here is the Show from the middle”. In addition, in his tweet Scobie reveals a couple of pieces of information that the platform has ignored: “Netflix has launched a first look at the Sussex documentary series. Premiering on December 8, its six episodes will share ‘the other side’ of their love story and the challenges they have faced.”

Netflix cameras have followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for months at acts and events, especially in the United States, where they have lived since mid-2020. He accompanied them, for example, in New York in September 2021, when they went to the One Observatory World Trade Center, and at a benefit concert called Global Citizen Live. But they were more discreet during their stay in London last June, when they attended the celebrations for Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which commemorated the monarch’s 70 years on the throne, and where they played a very important role. minor.

At the moment the documentary does not have an official release date (in fact, in October there was talk that, after the death of Elizabeth II and with the premiere of the fifth season of The Crowncould be postponed sine die), although a couple of weeks ago several American media outlets talked about it reaching television around the world (Netflix has more than 220 million subscribers) in December. And, indeed, Scobie announces on Twitter that it will be released on the 8th. His controversial trailer has already arrived on the 1st, but Netflix continues to keep the release date under lock and key.