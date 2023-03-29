The Russian Ministry of Defense said that as part of the exercises, mobile Yaris missile launchers will be launched across 3 regions in Siberia.

She added that the moves would include measures to hide the missile proliferation from foreign intelligence monitoring devices.

It is noteworthy that the Yaris intercontinental ballistic missile with a nuclear warhead has a range of about 11,000 km, and forms the backbone of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces.

The latest developments

The Ministry of Defense released a video clip showing huge trucks carrying missiles departing from a base to carry out patrols.

The ministry said that the maneuvers will involve about 300 vehicles and 3,000 soldiers, and will take place in eastern Siberia.

The intense maneuvers took place days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russia’s neighbor and ally.

Tactical nuclear weapons are intended for use on the battlefield and have a relatively short range and much less destructive power compared to long-range strategic missiles equipped with nuclear warheads capable of wiping out entire cities.

Putin’s decision

Putin’s decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus followed his repeated warnings that Moscow was ready to use “all available means” – a reference to its nuclear arsenal – to repel any attacks on Russian soil.

Russian officials have also issued warnings since their forces entered Ukraine that continued Western support for Ukraine increases the risk of nuclear conflict.

In remarks published on Tuesday, Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Putin’s Security Council, warned the United States and its allies against reviving hopes of Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.

Patrushev claimed that some American politicians believe that the United States can launch a missile attack in advance on Russia, and that Moscow will not be able to respond to it, which he described as “short-sighted stupidity … and a very dangerous matter.”

He added, “Russia is patient and does not try to intimidate any side or party with its military superiority, but it possesses unique modern weapons capable of destroying any adversary, including the United States, if any threat to its existence appears.”