That’s news: there will be a gender neutral F1 team in 2026. Well conservatives with a keyboard, come on in!

Formula 1 also has to keep up with the times. Old-fashioned views can be reconsidered. For example, it has been concluded that combustion engines are bad for the environment and they now drive hybrid. Lewis Hamilton goes the extra mile in addition to ensuring a better environment, there is also more equality in sport.

Formula Equal: gender neutral F1 team in 2026

Craig Pollock goes over that for a while. In case you’re wondering, who the Craig is Pollock? Then we have the answer for you. That is the man behind Formula Equal, as the team will be called.

He is supposed to be in charge of that team that should join in 2026. The real connoisseurs still know the man from his time at BAR. Rarely has a team been so ambitious at the announcement and such a dramatic season followed.

Pollock snapped CNN out of the school by announcing his plans. The idea is that with this new team more women will be employed in the sport. Last February it was possible for new potential teams to register with the FIA. In addition to Formula Equal, Andretti has signed up.

Women behind the wheel?

Then of course the question immediately arises: is there also a woman behind the wheel? Because even though there is a man at the helm (Kylie Jenner was probably busy) there will most likely also be two men behind the wheel. There are plenty of women active in motorsport, but not with a super license.

Or with potential to make it in the sport. So an equal team, except for the lead and the two most important positions. They must then be men. Perhaps they compensate with catering staff.

So don’t be surprised if Formula Equal becomes more of a breeding ground for female technicians. Craig Pollock used to be one of the more colorful individuals on the F1 grid. He was Jacques Villeneuve’s manager.

In 1999 he founded BAR-Supertec with enormous fanfare. That went BAR and super bad, after which he left the sport in 2002 with his tail between his legs. Pollock did remain Jacques Villeneuve’s manager.

