Russian Ministry of Defense: Russian Aerospace Forces ensured a comprehensive exercise of Syrian special forces

The space forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) conducted joint exercises with Syrian special forces with the support of attack helicopters. About it reports The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) on its website.

The footage published by the department shows night and day landings of Syrian special forces from various heights. It is noted that a comprehensive control exercise on airborne training under the leadership of Russian instructors was conducted with military personnel of the 25th Special Forces Division of the Syrian Arab Army.

According to the department, the landing was provided by military transport and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. During the exercise, military personnel performed more than 1,500 jumps in the desert in the province of Aleppo, as well as in mountainous areas in the province of Latakia and over the Mediterranean Sea.

It is noted that during this exercise, Syrian military personnel, for the first time in the history of the Syrian Arab Army, practiced a night mass landing from an Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with a free fall on special-purpose parachute systems “Arbalet-2” from an altitude of 5000 meters using night vision devices.