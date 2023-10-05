Atlético Nacional remains firm on its path to recover the Colombia Cup title. This Wednesday they suffered against Águilas Doradas, despite the 3-0 they had from the first leg. However, in the end they won 2-1 and are qualified for the semi-finals.

Nacional’s match was not the best and Águilas Doradas was the one who started winning to show that it was not going to be an easy opponent to defeat. In the 13th minute, José Cuenú scored the first goal for Águilas Doradas and in a play from the throw-in, the Rionegro club managed to reduce the overall score.

Despite this, Nacional’s equalizer came before half an hour and in the 22nd minute a good combination appeared between Dorlan Pabón and Óscar Perea, where the latter managed to score the 1-1 draw after a good finish against goalkeeper José David Contreras.

At 1-1 (4-1 overall), the game became more even in the second half and even Águilas Doradas did not give up and tried from all sides to come back, but as the minutes passed The arrivals of the Rionegro team were overshadowed.

After the advantages that Águilas was giving, Nacional began to counterattack and Dorlan Pabón was the one who commanded those dangerous plays. In one of them, he went alone to the goal, but when goalkeeper Contreras closed the spaces for him and he couldn’t finish.



However, around the 70th minute Dorlan Pabón appeared to make it 2-1 in a fairly tight match against Águilas Doradas. The ball previously hit Jefferson Duque and on the rebound the attacker finished to achieve the goal of tranquility.

Atlético Nacional vs. Golden Eagles

In the end, Atlético Nacional managed to win the game 2-1 and with a 5-1 aggregate score, they got their ticket to the semifinals of the BetPlay 2023 Cup, a phase in which Deportivo Pereira is also in, which eliminated Santa Fe this Wednesday.

This Thursday the other two qualifiers will be known: Medellín receives Cúcuta, with a 1-0 advantage, and Millonarios visits Alianza Petrolera, which lost 2-0 in the first leg.

SPORTS

With Futbolred

More Sports news