DThe government in Warsaw is trying to allay allies' concerns about a possible case of espionage in the Strasbourg Eurocorps. The case is currently being examined, Poland's Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Polish television on Thursday. Only “after the case has been clarified will there be a final decision” and there can be no question of an accusation. But he also emphasized that launching such a review is “always a serious matter.”

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

Polish General Jarosław Gromadziński was unexpectedly recalled by Poland with immediate effect on Wednesday and ordered to Warsaw. Since there was “new information” about him, Poland's counterintelligence agency SKW had subjected his security certificate to a check procedure, it was said from Warsaw. A military commander without a valid security certificate has no access to secret information and cannot lead a unit like the Eurocorps, to which up to 60,000 soldiers from several countries, including Germany, would be assigned in an emergency.

Successor has “gigantic experience”

“There is no unrest between us and the allies,” the defense minister continued. Poland's allies were informed in good time. The situation is “difficult but under control”. With General Piotr Błazeusz, previously the first deputy chief of general staff of the Polish armed forces, a man “with gigantic experience” has been named as his successor. Błazeusz was, among other things, commander of the Polish units in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the deposed General Gromadziński has also spoken out. In my 34 years in the army, “I have always given priority to the good of the service, the good of the fatherland, often at the expense of the family,” the officer wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I have nothing to blame myself for. I believe that the review by the (counterintelligence) SKW will have a positive outcome for me.”







Gromadziński was considered a PiS man

The removal of Gromadziński, who was appointed and promoted to general under the PiS government that was voted out in 2023, has apparently been met with discontent among Poland's military. High-ranking comrades wished the general a good outcome to the security check on Twitter. The portal onet.pl wrote that the allies were not informed about the recall. The general was considered a “PiS man” and his removal was partly seen as “revenge”. According to an unnamed officer, the military review could take “six months and then be extended.”

The general's last tweet before his recall was directed at his temporary deputy as commander of the Eurocorps, Adam Marczak. The Polish general was until recently chief of staff of EUFOR (European Union Force), the EU's stabilization mission for Bosnia-Hercegovina. On Tuesday he died unexpectedly, but “of natural causes and outside of his service,” as Poland’s army command announced.