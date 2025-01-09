There was just over an hour left before the start of the match between Barça and Athletic when the Higher Sports Council (CSD) granted the Barça team the precautionary measure for the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, something unprecedented to date in football Spanish. It didn’t take long for critical voices to appear among Spanish professional teams, but also among non-professionals. Some expressed their indignation in public, such as Athletic, Las Palmas, Málaga or Valladolid, others did so privately, but no one is satisfied with a decision that breaks with what has been seen until now.

“I don’t have much information, it is a provisional measure taken by a political body and it is the League and the federation that will have to take the measure,” said the president of Athletic, Jon Uriarte, at first, who later added that “it is amazing.” ” and stressed that “they ask the clubs to make an effort to make a bigger competition and travel here. “Situations of this type are grotesque,” ​​he said, annoyed.

“We consider that this decision represents a serious danger to the integrity of the competition and sets a worrying precedent that could destabilize the foundations of professional football in our country.”

UD Las Palmas





For his part, Iñaki Williams, Athletic forward, said he was “surprised, like all football fans: surprised. It seems that the rules are not the same for everyone, but we are not the ones who have to decide either and if those who decide have decided this for a reason, it will be,” he said.

Throughout this Thursday, others have expressed their disagreement with the decision. The most forceful was UD Las Palmas, which expressed its “absolute disagreement.” In In a statement, the Canarian team listed its reasons for censoring the writing: “The resolution issued yesterday by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) has surprised us unfavorably, and from UD Las Palmas we express our absolute disagreement. “We consider that this decision represents a serious danger to the integrity of the competition and sets a worrying precedent that can destabilize the foundations of professional football in our country,” he explained.

The Málaga coach also spoke about his experience in recent years, after his club had to play with 18 chips and was not allowed to register four players: Okazaki, Mula, Iván Rodríguez and José Rodríguez. The technician made this comparison. “There is a before and after. Before, this club lived for two years with 18 professional signings, I for a year and a half. There was a sports ERE, also for employees. We know what happened. We made mistakes and we complied. The after will be marked now. The rules are not the same for everyone. There is a before and after of yesterday’s decision,” he criticized.

In statements to the newspaper ACEJorge Santiago, spokesperson for Real Valladolid, stated that this decision represents “a serious comparative grievance and, of course, creates a very dangerous precedent.” The manager said he did not understand the reason why the CSD got involved in this issue and assured: “We would have to ask the Higher Sports Council because in my opinion it should not intervene in this issue. In the end, the Sports Law is very clear. The one who manages the competition is LaLiga and the one who manages the licenses is the Federation. We must remember that this starts from the beginning of the season when the player, against whom we have nothing against, is registered due to the long-term injury of another teammate. Even then there were some doubts. They have had four months since then and they have not been able to meet requirements that the other clubs do meet,” he said.

The first club to raise its voice was the CD Colonia Moscardó, directed by media man Javi Poves, who expressed “an absolute level of indignation.” “The irresponsibility and differential treatment in this case cause us to lose faith and trust in the competition, from the last category to the first division of Spanish football,” he points out. “The clear arbitrariness in an unfair decision damages the reputation of our football, without thinking about the future consequences that this may entail,” their statement concludes.