RGG Studio has released a new patch for its hit RPG, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It is about theupdate 1.15 and is mainly concerned with fixing a series of bugs.

Some bugs also cause the progression block, so this is an update of great importance for all players. Then there are various fixes for the Sujimon, or the “pokémon” of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth (but without the risk of a lawsuit). Just below you can find the complete patch note.