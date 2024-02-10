RGG Studio has released a new patch for its hit RPG, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. It is about theupdate 1.15 and is mainly concerned with fixing a series of bugs.
Some bugs also cause the progression block, so this is an update of great importance for all players. Then there are various fixes for the Sujimon, or the “pokémon” of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth (but without the risk of a lawsuit). Just below you can find the complete patch note.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth update details
There Patch 1.15 of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth reads as follows:
- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash during battles with Sujimon in rare cases.
- Improved music playback in playlists so that playback resumes from where it stopped.
- Fixed a bug where the status bonus on leveling up was not reflected correctly when changing jobs.
- Fixed a bug in Hawaii where characters would occasionally get stuck in walls during battles in some areas, interfering with progress.
- Fixed several bugs on Dondoko Island, such as the game not progressing under certain conditions and an issue that caused island guests to float.
- Fixed Sujimon team progression and modification issues under certain conditions in Sujimon substories.
- Improved spelling errors and localization issues.
- Fixed various other bugs to improve stability and quality.
DSO Gaming then adds information not specified in the patch note and which we therefore cannot confirm but we report for completeness. The publication states that one of the advantages added by the update is the improvement in the use of DLSS 3 Frame Generationwhich now no longer causes problems.
We remind you that immediately after its launch Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth exceeded 1 million copies sold worldwide.
