His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, ordered the release of a number of inmates in correctional and penal facilities in Umm Al Quwain, who were sentenced to imprisonment and fines and are serving varying penalties, and who demonstrated good conduct and behavior during their period of serving their sentence, on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day. .

His Highness the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain expressed his wishes to the released persons for a good return to society and public life.

The release of the inmates comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to give the released inmates the opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their souls, their families, and their families in general.