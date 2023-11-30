The municipal plenary session of the Murcia City Council has approved in its session corresponding to the month of November, which is held this Thursday, a joint motion of the three political groups with municipal representation (PP, PSOE and Vox) to begin the files for the granting of the honors and distinctions of the Murcia City Council 2024.

According to the approved proposal, Gloria Alemán will be named Favorite Children of Murcia

Picatoste, president of the GMP Foundation for the integration of people with intellectual disabilities, acquired brain damage, cerebral palsy and Alzheimer’s, and the support of their families; Francisca Magaña Fuentes ‘Paca La Machacanta’, founder of the restaurant ‘La Machacanta’ in Beniaján; and the troubadour Pedro López Martínez ‘El Cardoso’. Ricardo Codorniú y Stárico will be the Adopted Son of the City of Murcia, posthumously.

The Gold Medal of the city of Murcia will go to Dr. José Meseguer Huertos (posthumously), founder of the Provincial Red Cross of Murcia, on the occasion of its 150th anniversary; the National Police Corps, on the occasion of its 200th anniversary; and the Pigeon Farming Federation of the Region of Murcia, which turns 70 years old.

The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, highlighted and thanked the groups’ spokespersons for their willingness to ensure that these proposals were all agreed upon.