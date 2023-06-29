His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, continued to receive well-wishers on Eid Al-Adha at his palace today, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.

His Highness, the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, accepted congratulations and blessings on this dear Islamic occasion from Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the State, Dr. Muhammad bin Ahmed Al Jaber, State Ambassador to the Russian Federation, and Muhammad Hamad Al Zaabi, State Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen.

His Highness also accepted the congratulations and blessings of the sheikhs, citizens, tribesmen, businessmen, investors, factory owners, directors of banks operating in the country, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities, who called on the Almighty to return this occasion to His Highness with good health and wellness and the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations in Yemen, goodness and prosperity.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman The Department of Finance, Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Municipality Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Smart Government Department, Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, a number of sheikhs, Nasser Saeed Al Talay, Director of the Emiri Court and a number of officials.