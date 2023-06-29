This Wednesday it has been learned that the examining magistrate has presented a proposal for a 5-match sanction to the Uruguayan Real Madrid footballer, Fede Valverde, for an alleged assault on Álex Baena, a Villarreal player. Real Madrid is clear: will try to appeal.
Baena’s complaint
“The Villarreal CF footballer, Álex Baena, was attacked last night while he was on his way to the team bus after the match played against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Given this situation, the player has decided to file a complaint against the attacker before the National Police. Once again, Villarreal CF shows its rejection of any act of violence and firmly believes in the version of its player, whom it will support throughout this process”.
More news about Real Madrid
Sanctions according to articles 94 and 105
On the one hand, there is Article 94 relating to notorious and public acts that violate sporting dignity and decorum. The same, in addition to a fine in the amount of 602 to 3,006 euros, establishes the following sanction: “disqualification or suspension for a period of one month to two years or at least four games, or total closure from one game to two months.”
Along the same lines is article 105 relating to conduct contrary to good sporting order and which reads as follows: Those whose conduct is contrary to good sporting order will incur a suspension of four to ten games or a fine in the amount of 602 to 3,006 euros when is classified as serious.
What games would you miss?
He would miss the games against Athletic Club de Bilbao, Almería, Celta de Vigo (all three as visitors, since the team led by Carlo Ancelotti starts the season away from home), in addition to the games against Getafe and Real Sociedad.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Fede #Valverde #sanctioned #games #attack #Baena
Leave a Reply