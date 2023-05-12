His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, offered condolences on the death of the late Sheikha Mozah bint Zayed bin Saqr Al Nahyan.

During their visit to the condolence council in Dubai, their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking the Almighty God to bestow His mercy and forgiveness upon her, to dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.

Condolences were offered alongside their Highnesses, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Secretary of Honor, Advisor at the Ruler’s Court, Yusef Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of senior officials.