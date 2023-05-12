Brazil will have an experience of impact in the four-day working week, between June and December of this year. The initiative is the result of a partnership between the non-profit organization 4 Day Week, which conducts global theses on reduced workloads, and the Brazilian company Reconnect Happiness at Work, a company specializing in services aimed at corporate happiness and positive leadership.

Between June and July, Reconnect will offer information about the program to any company that shows interest in participating in Brazil. There are no prerequisites, such as a minimum number of employees. Just answer a form available at site to access mentoring.

Companies can sign up for the beginning of the experiment in August and begin to be prepared to adopt the model in September. There will be a cost to participate in the study, which has not yet been defined.

The model to be implemented in the participants will be of the 100-80-100 type: 100% of the salary, working 80% of the time and maintaining 100% of the productivity. Indicators such as workforce stress, balance between personal and professional life, financial results and turnover (turnover) will be the factors evaluated at the end of the experiment.

The first to test were the United Arab Emirates. They started to reduce the number of working days in January 2022. All employees of public bodies work only 36 hours a week, divided into four working days.

In the UK, approximately 60 companies participated in a four-day work week trial over six months. They could choose between an 8-hour day for four days or the same 32 hours divided into five days.

In Belgium, the proposal started last year. The country implemented the four-day week. Workers gained the right to decide whether they prefer the four- or five-day journey, with the same salary. The Belgian working day is 38 hours in total, but the employee can work 45 hours in one week and deduct the additional time in the following week.

Iceland, between 2015 and 2019, carried out the largest pilot in the world, reducing the working week from 40 hours to 35 or 36 hours, with no pay cut. About 2,500 people participated in the tests. The results, with companies having greater or equal productivity, led unions to negotiate working hours.

In Sweden, the four-day, 6-hour work week was tested in 2015 with mixed results. Left parties judged that the implementation of the measure would be expensive, while some companies decided to adopt the change, such as Toyota.

Tests like this will also be carried out in Spain for two years, where the government is offering up to 200,000 euros for candidates and the consultancy costs needed to adjust to a new workday.

The vast majority of participating companies (92%) decided to keep the work format after the tests. Among them, average revenue increased by 35% compared to the previous period, and 90% of employees said they would like to continue working just four days. Of these, 15% said that no amount of money is enough to accept a return to the five-day working day.

As a result, it was also recorded that 39% of workers felt less stressed, 71% reduced symptoms of burnout and 54% found it easier to reconcile personal and professional life.