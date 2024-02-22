The RTVE Interactive Media News Council has resigned entirely. First, at the end of last week, Santiago Riesco resigned. The other two members, Óscar Canencia and Alejandro Vega, who was the president of the Council, did so this Thursday. The RTVE Interactive Media News Council is made up of three members, and will remain in office until the replacement occurs.

Riesco announced last Friday his decision to resign from his position on the Council. He did so by assuming his mistake after publicly revealing the name of a confidential person during an assembly. The resignations of Canencia and Vega this Thursday come after a meeting with the RTVE Play editorial staff. In his resignation letter, Alejandro Vega, who had served as president of the Council since October, regrets what he considers a “lack of trust on the part of the editorial staff towards our functions and responsibilities,” something that, he says, “could generate an atmosphere of tension.” and mistrust within the Editorial Office.” “It is regrettable to see how facts are distorted and manipulated and unfounded rumors are spread with the aim of discrediting my work and undermining my professional integrity and, even more serious, the integrity of the Council itself,” he says in the letter, in which shows its concern about the direction taken by this RTVE body.

For his part, Canencia refers in his resignation letter to the Committee's “last disagreement” with the editorial staff of RTVE Play over the statement that the Committee sent regarding the broadcast of the Goya red carpet on the public channel's website. although he assures that his decision is not something sudden but rather that “it has been forged over time.” “On February 8, in the assembly with colleagues from RTVE Noticias, some editors expressed their distrust of the Council.” “If this lack of trust is added to the fact that RTVE Play colleagues do not feel represented by our actions or think that they are left out of decisions, it is time to step aside,” Canencia continues.

The resignations come after the criticism that this Council made of the broadcast of the Goya red carpet by the comedian Inés Hernand, a collaborator of RTVE. Hernand addressed the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, microphone in hand, shouting “You are an icon, president, we love you!”, to which were added casual comments and some swear words during the broadcast.

In a statement, the two members who resigned this Thursday affirm that they had delayed their departure while waiting to “listen to the RTVE Play colleagues in the assembly.” “The situation is unprecedented and therefore we will contact RTVE's legal services to find out how to proceed in this case, announcing as soon as possible the call for elections for its renewal. The Council will remain in office until the replacement takes place. In such circumstances, we want to ask that we join forces and not leave it empty,” they indicate in their note.

The shock following the Council's criticism of Inés Hernand's Goya red carpet coverage on RTVE Play has, therefore, been the final straw. Hernand declared to EL PAÍS on the 13th that his style is “far from any informative tone or journalistic prism” and that he tries to offer “a plural vision” within RTVE as he has done on previous occasions, for example, on the recent red carpet. of the Grammys. She added that she had long felt like a “scapegoat for various reasons” in internal wars and ideological struggles within the corporation.

In its statement about the coverage of the Goya red carpet on RTVE Play, the now resigned council stated: “As much as we want to give a casual, alternative tone and designed for a youth audience, we believe that any content that carries the brand of RTVE must comply with the standards of quality and neutrality included in the RTVE style book and within the framework of the Information Statute, specifically its articles 8 and 9, which the Corporation's professionals are well aware of and to which they owe” .

That statement also criticized the presenter's manner, with “burping, complaints, swear words without context…”. “It seems to us that the flattering tone towards a President of the Government, whatever the sign, has no place on public radio and television, which is everyone's,” they concluded. For her part, Sánchez, when the controversy broke out, sent a tweet in defense of Hernand where he pointed out: “Inés Hernand, you are the icon.”

