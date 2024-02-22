British group will continue to be the operator of the asset, but will work in partnership with the Brazilian mining company in the Minas-Rio complex

A OK reported this Thursday (22.Feb.2024) that it purchased 15% of the iron ore division of Anglo American in Brazil. The agreement refers to the Minas-Rio complex, the operation includes mine and plant structures in Minas Gerais and a 529 km pipeline connecting to filtration plants at Porto do Açu in Rio de Janeiro. Here's the complete of the relevant fact (PDF – 119 kB).

Under the agreement, Vale will pay US$157.5 million, subject to adjustments in net debt and changes in working capital, on the closing date of the transaction. If the average iron ore reference price​ remains above US$100 per ton or below US$80 over the next 4 years, an adjustment to the payment amount will be made to Anglo American or Vale, respectively.

After completion of the transaction, scheduled for the end of 2024, Vale will receive its proportional share of Minas-Rio's production. Additionally, the mining company will have the option to purchase an additional 15% stake in the expanded Minas-Rio operation in the event of future expansion of the mining complex.

The British group will continue to control, manage and operate Minas-Rio, including any future expansion. The Brazilian mining company will contribute to the business by delivering high-grade iron ore produced at the Serra da Serpentina project, a continuous deposit to the Minas-Rio complex, with resources estimated at 4.3 billion tons.

The combination of assets will offer “considerable expansion opportunities, including the potential to double production, which Anglo American and Vale will assess under the terms of the transaction”, says Vale's statement. The Minas-Rio complex produced 24 million tons of iron ore in 2023, with a total EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortization) of US$1.4 billion.

To operate the complex, Anglo American will be able to use Vale's railway line and the Port of Tubarão (ES) to transport the expanded production. The Minas-Rio pipeline crosses Vale's railway network, which allows a second, shorter pipeline to connect with the Vitória-Minas railway to Tubarão.

Vale's CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, stated that the partnership will “support growing demand for high-quality iron ore as our customers accelerate their transitions to low-carbon steelmaking”.

Duncan Wanblad, global president of Anglo American, said the deal was attractive because “to secure a high-grade iron ore resource of this scale and quality” and by “physical synergies of our mining and processing infrastructures to create a single optimized operation”.