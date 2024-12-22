Spain is a country with endless unique natural spaces perfect for a getaway. Spending a day surrounded by vegetation and fauna can be the ideal way to disconnect from routine and discover wonderful destinations. The hiking trails They abound in our country and all of them are worth a visit.

Nature in the Sierra de Guadarrama

If we travel to the Sierra de Guadarrama we will find a territory with surprising corners and an amazing forest variety. There is the Canencia Valley and its famous ravine Chorreraa place where yews, hollies, oaks and birches coexist, giving rise to a natural paradise.

Canencia Birch Tree Trail. Jose Ramiro Laguna / iStock

In this enclave we find the birch routea path that runs through different parts of this beautiful forest until reaching the great centenary yewa tree with many years of history. This trail is a good choice to do with children, since it lasts approximately 2 and a half hours and the difference in altitude is just 160 meters. We tell you all the details of this route.

Route to the centenary yew tree

The route begins leaving from the parking lot of the port of Canencia. From there we will take the signposted path to the right which indicates ‘Senda botánica’ and which will take you to a shepherd’s hut where the forest track begins. We continue this path until we reach the El Hornillo Nature Centera place where we began to see the first birch and yew trees.

Leaving the center to the right and leaving the forest track We will get on a well-marked path. We will travel through a pine forest, descending slightly until we reach the spectacular La Chorrera viewpointone of the most famous enclaves of Canencia and where we find a big waterfall surrounded by ferns and mosses that create a unique image.

Canencia Forest. Community of Madrid

Our route continues in the opposite direction, that is, returning to where we came from, but following the path we will find a sign on which it is written ‘Centenary yew, 1 km’. By following it quickly you will reach this majestic tree with hundreds of years of history that makes it worth sitting down to enjoy the views of this spectacular natural enclave in the mountains of Madrid.

Once you have finished admiring the yew tree, you can return to the parking lot in two ways, either by following a small path that starts from there or undoing your steps where you have come to discover some corner that you had not seen and extend the walk a little longer through an impressive natural setting that is well worth a visit.

